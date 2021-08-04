This Olympian From Russia Looks Exactly Like Liam Hemsworth

Bradly Lamb
  • Tokyo Olympics badge

Jkkkkkk you got me 😜😜😜😜, that’s not Lady Gaga and that’s not Liam Hemsworth. BUT IT’S A GUY WHO REALLY LOOKS LIKE LIAM HEMSWORTH.

Didn‘t know @LiamHemsworth is not only a good actor. He‘s playing olympic final right now! Go @LiamHemsworth ! #Olympics #ZVEREV #Olympics2021 @AlexZverev


Twitter: @partysahne04

Like, I truly believed for one second that Liam Hemsworth was secretly Russian and secretly an Olympian.

Tremendous effort by @LiamHemsworth to claim 🥈 at the @Olympics, considering I don’t think he’s a professional tennis player.

Does anyone know why he’s representing #ROC and not #AUS though? #Olympics #Tokyo2020


Twitter: @gabetan13

I mean come on people, he looks just like him. Like, this is not Liam:

And this is the real Liam:

This is “Karen Khachanov” who is apparently not Liam, and actually an Olympian who plays tennis.

And once again, this is the Liam Hemsworth of movies:

This is not-Liam playing tennis:


Abbie Parr / Getty Images

And this is Liam-Liam on a bench:

Not Liam/Karen:


Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Liam:


Desiree Navarro / WireImage / Getty Images

Not-Liam with flowers and a silver medal:


Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

In conclusion: Liam Hemsworth isn’t a Russian Olympian but that would have been funny if he was.

