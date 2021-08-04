This Olympian From Russia Looks Exactly Like Liam Hemsworth

Jkkkkkk you got me 😜😜😜😜, that’s not Lady Gaga and that’s not Liam Hemsworth. BUT IT’S A GUY WHO REALLY LOOKS LIKE LIAM HEMSWORTH.
Like, I truly believed for one second that Liam Hemsworth was secretly Russian and secretly an Olympian.
I mean come on people, he looks just like him. Like, this is not Liam:
And this is the real Liam:
This is “Karen Khachanov” who is apparently not Liam, and actually an Olympian who plays tennis.
And once again, this is the Liam Hemsworth of movies:
This is not-Liam playing tennis:
And this is Liam-Liam on a bench:
Not Liam/Karen:
Liam:
Not-Liam with flowers and a silver medal:
In conclusion: Liam Hemsworth isn’t a Russian Olympian but that would have been funny if he was.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!