The NFT Marketplace, OpenSea Surpasses $1 Billion in Gross Market Volume By CoinQuora

The NFT Marketplace, OpenSea Surpasses $1 Billion in Gross Market Volume
The largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, surpassed $1 billion in gross market volume after a record few days.
A research analyst at Messari — the platform that provides the top research, news, metrics, and live data for crypto, first spotted the move.
Mason Nystrom who previously worked for ConsenSys tweeted Messari data about the first and largest NFT marketplace. The data shows that OpenSea surpassed over $1 billion in cumulative Non-Fungible Token volume.
OpenSea has officially surpassed $1 billion in gross market volume after a record few days.
More impressively @opensea facilitated $1 billion in volume in 2021 alone!
2018 – $473k
2019 – $8 million
