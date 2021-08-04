The NFT Marketplace, OpenSea Surpasses $1 Billion in Gross Market Volume By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

The NFT Marketplace, OpenSea Surpasses $1 Billion in Gross Market Volume
  • The NFT Marketplace, OpenSea surpassed $1 billion in gross market volume.
  • The co-founder and CEO of OpenSea, also tweeted about the platform daily transaction.

The largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, surpassed $1 billion in gross market volume after a record few days.

A research analyst at Messari — the platform that provides the top research, news, metrics, and live data for crypto, first spotted the move.

Mason Nystrom who previously worked for ConsenSys tweeted Messari data about the first and largest NFT marketplace. The data shows that OpenSea surpassed over $1 billion in cumulative Non-Fungible Token volume.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR