The 2 Best Performing Canadian Cannabis Stocks YTD By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. The 2 Best Performing Canadian Cannabis Stocks YTD

Canadian cannabis companies have been under the pump since the start of 2019 due to a slew of structural issues. But stocks such as Tilray (NASDAQ:) and OrganiGram (OGI) are making a strong comeback due to better than expected quarterly results. Will these stocks be able to continue their bullish momentum going forward?.In October of 2018, Canada legalized cannabis for recreational use. In the months leading up to this, Canadian cannabis stocks soared in anticipation. However, since then they have grossly underperformed the broader markets in the last two and a half years.

In 2021, most Canadian stocks continue to trade significantly below their record highs. These companies have been impacted by lower-than-expected demand, negative profit margins, and overvalued acquisitions.

Yet, some Canadian cannabis stocks have staged somewhat of a comeback in the last few months. Today I’ll analyze two such Canadian cannabis stocks: Tilray (TLRY) and OrganiGram (OGI).

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR