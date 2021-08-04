Thales Partners with DAS in Fully Supporting Hong Kong International Airport’s Three-Runway System Expansion Project

Article content

HONG KONG — Thales and Dah Chong Hong – Dragonair Airport GSE Service Ltd. (DAS) announced that they have been selected by the Civil Aviation Department (CAD) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government through global open tender exercise to deploy the new Instrument Landing System (ILS) and to support the Three-runway System (3RS) expansion project at the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). This leading solution will largely help HKIA further improve the capacity and efficiency of aircraft landing while maintaining the highest standard of flight safety.

The six sets of new ILS to be installed at the HKIA under 3RS will make use of Thales state-of-the-art technologies. The new ultra-wide aperture localizer array with 32-element localizer antenna will provide highly accurate guidance signals to aircraft approaching and landing on the runway in all weather conditions, day and night, allowing the safest and the most efficient aircraft landing at the HKIA while requiring less equipment safeguarding area.

The new ILS will also support selected runways with Category III operations including Low Visibility Operations (LVO) under foggy/heavy rain conditions. The whole Thales solution has already been deployed at various major international airports, such as Istanbul New Airport and Ankara Esenboga Airport in Turkey as well as Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport in France.

In Hong Kong, Thales has been supporting HKIA with superior products and technologies over the past 20 years as it has grown and become one of the busiest regional and international aviation hub. With HKIA stepping up its capacity to cater for the increasing demand of air traffic growth, Thales, as one of the most trusted partners of CAD, will once again contribute to “one of the largest infrastructure projects in Hong Kong’s history”.

“We are proud to have been selected by the Civil Aviation Department under global open tender as the supplier of new ILS for the HKIA, which is one of the key systems with proven international reference and reliability performance to support operations on the runway. This new selection strengthens our position as a proven airspace solutions provider in Asia and makes HKIA a world reference in terms of navigation aids equipped airport. I am sure the knowledge and experience that Thales is bringing to the project will ensure smooth and reliable operations at the HKIA during aircraft landing.” Mr. Kais MNIF, Navigation and Non-radar Surveillance Global Business Director, Thales.