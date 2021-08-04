Sun Life quarterly profit beats estimates on business, assets growth By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Sun Life Financial logo is seen at their corporate headquarters of One York Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 11, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
TORONTO (Reuters) – Sun Life Financial (NYSE:), Canada’s second-largest life insurer, on Wednesday beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly core profit, which rose on business and asset growth in its funds management business.
Underlying profit increased to C$883 million ($704.37 million), or C$1.50 a share, in the quarter ended June 30, from C$739 million, or C$1.26, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.47.
($1 = 1.2536 Canadian dollars)
