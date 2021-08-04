Stingray Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) (the “Corporation”) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Virtual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

Each of the following ten (10) nominees proposed by the Corporation was duly elected as director of the Corporation by the votes cast at the meeting. The results of the vote are as follows:

For Withheld Number % Number % Claudine Blondin 216,522,679 99.98% 42,205 0.02% Karinne Bouchard 215,747,507 99.62% 817,377 0.38% Eric Boyko 216,548,297 99.99% 16,587 0.01% Frédéric Lavoie 216,529,186 99.98% 35,698 0.02% Jacques Parisien 216,296,966 99.88% 267,918 0.12% Mark Pathy 212,611,352 98.17% 3,953,532 1.83% Gary S. Rich 215,333,145 99.43% 1,231,739 0.57% François-Charles Sirois 214,833,661 99.20% 1,731,223 0.80% Robert G. Steele 216,526,851 99.98% 38,033 0.02% Pascal Tremblay 215,119,451 99.33% 1,445,433 0.67%

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries.

