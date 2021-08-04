Still ‘top ranked’ for illicit activity but crime is falling By Cointelegraph

China crypto crime: Still ‘top ranked’ for illicit activity but crime is falling
A new report from Chainalysis has found that while China’s share of global criminal crypto flows has been falling since the third quarter of 2019, the country still represents a disproportionate amount of money laundering and scam activity.
In its August 3 Cryptocurrency and China report, Chainalysis stated that more than $2.2 billion worth of crypto had been sent from Chinese wallets to addresses associated with illicit activity between April 2019 and June 2021.
