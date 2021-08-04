State Street-backed Securrency partners with GK8 for custody and institutional blockchain infrastructure By Cointelegraph

Home Business State Street-backed Securrency partners with GK8 for custody and institutional blockchain infrastructure...

GK8, a cybersecurity and digital asset custodian, has partnered with fintech company Securrency to provide banking clients with institutional-grade blockchain solutions.

The partnership centers around GK8’s enterprise-grade custody solutions, which will be made available to Securrency’s clients as the fintech company continues to build its tokenization infrastructure. Securrency’s main focus is tokenizing real-world assets such as stocks, commodities and other securities.