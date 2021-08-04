Spain’s La Liga attracts $3.2 bln investment from CVC

Article content MADRID — La Liga, Spain’s top soccer league, has agreed in principle to sell 10% of a newly formed company housing most of its business to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for 2.7 billion euros ($3.2 billion), it said on Wednesday. The deal values La Liga, host to Real Madrid and Barcelona, at around 24.2 billion euros and, if approved, will fund “structural improvements” while offsetting some of the immediate impact from COVID-19, the league said in a statement. The cash influx would be particularly welcome to those two clubs which have lately faced unfamiliar constraints on their spending power, but how much of it leaks out into transfer fees and player wages remains to be seen.

Article content La Liga said some 90% of the funds raised will be channeled directly to clubs which must use the cash to finance investment programs agreed with the league. Faced with the end of a cycle of rapid growth in the value of TV rights – and pummeled by a year of next to zero ticket sales due to restrictions on crowds – soccer leagues and clubs not just in Spain are scrambling to find alternative sources of revenue. The failure of an attempt earlier this year by 12 of Europe’s biggest clubs to set up a breakaway “Super League” ratcheted up pressure on incumbents in the business. COMMERCIAL ELEMENTS Under the terms of the deal, La Liga would set up a new company to house its commercial elements, such as sponsorship deals and matchday revenues, in which CVC would take a 10% stake. It didn’t say what structural improvements it envisaged but these could relate to stadium and training facilities.