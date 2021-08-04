Soybeans edge lower, weather outlook limits losses

Article content

CANBERRA — U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Thursday, although losses were checked by concerns about global supplies on forecasts for unfavorable weather across a key U.S. producing region.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2% to $13.22-1/4 a bushel by 0145 GMT, having firmed 0.5% on Wednesday.

* Corn futures were up 0.1% to $5.47-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.9% in the previous session.

* Wheat futures were up 0.1% at $7.17-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1% on Wednesday.