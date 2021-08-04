Sony posts 26% rise in Q1 operating profit on pandemic-led PS5 demand By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Journalists wait for Sony Corp’s new President and Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida’s news conference on the company’s business plan at Sony’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) – Sony Corp (T:) on Wednesday reported a 26.3% rise in first-quarter operating profit, benefiting from lingering pandemic-led demand for its PlayStation 5 games console.

Operating profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to 280.1 billion yen ($2.57 billion) from 221.7 billion yen a year earlier.

Ten analysts had expected a profit of 207.96 billion yen on average, according to Refinitiv.

Sony (NYSE:) raised its profit forecast for the year through March 2022 to 980 billion yen from 930 billion. That prediction was lower than an analysts’ average estimate of about 1 billion yen from 25 analysts.

($1 = 109.0400 yen)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR