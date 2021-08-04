Sony posts 26% rise in Q1 operating profit on pandemic-led PS5 demand By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Journalists wait for Sony Corp’s new President and Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida’s news conference on the company’s business plan at Sony’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
TOKYO (Reuters) – Sony Corp (T:) on Wednesday reported a 26.3% rise in first-quarter operating profit, benefiting from lingering pandemic-led demand for its PlayStation 5 games console.
Operating profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose to 280.1 billion yen ($2.57 billion) from 221.7 billion yen a year earlier.
Ten analysts had expected a profit of 207.96 billion yen on average, according to Refinitiv.
Sony (NYSE:) raised its profit forecast for the year through March 2022 to 980 billion yen from 930 billion. That prediction was lower than an analysts’ average estimate of about 1 billion yen from 25 analysts.
($1 = 109.0400 yen)
