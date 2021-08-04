Singapore lender DBS second-quarter profit jumps 37%, beats market estimates By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
12

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo of DBS is pictured outside an office in Singapore January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s DBS Group (OTC:) Holdings reported a better-than-expected 37% rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday as Southeast Asia’s largest lender benefited from broad-based loan growth and lower credit costs in its home market.

The bank reported profit for April-June increased to S$1.7 billion from S$1.25 billion a year earlier, and compared with an average estimate of S$1.42 billion from five analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR