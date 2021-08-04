Shale Driller Callon Bulks Up in Permian with $788 Million Deal

Article content
(Bloomberg) — Callon Petroleum Co. agreed to acquire closely held Primexx Energy Partners Ltd. for about $788 million in cash and stock for one of its biggest deals ever as the explorer further bulks up in the most prolific U.S. shale patch.
Callon, which acquired its Permian Basin rival Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. for about $736 million in stock almost two years ago, will get 35,000 net acres in Reeves County of West Texas, the company said Wednesday in a statement. It’s just the latest in a wave of consolidation hitting the Permian Basin.
Article content
With record free cash flow expected this year thanks to oil’s rally and more austere spending, shale explorers are buying back shares, boosting dividends and seeking acquisitions. Private equity companies backing producers, meanwhile, are looking for opportunities to cash out. Earlier this year, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. bought closely held Permian producer DoublePoint Energy LLC for more than $6 billion.
Other large Permian deals may be in the offing this year. Royal Dutch Shell Plc is said to have attracted attention for its Permian assets from a trio of other large explorers, including Chevron Corp. and ConocoPhillips.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.