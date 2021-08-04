Shale Driller Callon Bulks Up in Permian with $788 Million Deal

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Callon Petroleum Co. agreed to acquire closely held Primexx Energy Partners Ltd. for about $788 million in cash and stock for one of its biggest deals ever as the explorer further bulks up in the most prolific U.S. shale patch.

Callon, which acquired its Permian Basin rival Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. for about $736 million in stock almost two years ago, will get 35,000 net acres in Reeves County of West Texas, the company said Wednesday in a statement. It’s just the latest in a wave of consolidation hitting the Permian Basin.