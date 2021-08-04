Seth Rogen Hasn’t Been Kidnapped After TikTok Goes Viral

“This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth’s account!”

Seth Rogen definitely hasn’t been kidnapped. Or at least that’s what he wants you to think.


“Has anyone seen Seth Rogen lately? I’ve seen a lot of photos of his vases. Haven’t seen a recent photo of his face yet. I have a crazy hypothesis. Seth was kidnapped by a shady ceramicist,” TikTok user chriscanbefunny sang in his video.

And Chris is right. There’s been a lot of vases.

And ZERO current photos of Seth’s face on his Instagram since May.

But have no fear — Seth stepped in to clear things up and let fans know that he’s safe and sound.


“This video is very funny and not at all true! I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth’s account! I promise!” Seth tweeted.

This video is very funny and not at all true! I have not been kidnapped! This is not a kidnapper writing this from Seth’s account! I promise!


@sethrogen / Via Twitter: @Sethrogen

While, yes, that does sound like something a kidnapper would say, Seth says NOPE. Just him!


@sethrogen / Via Twitter: @Sethrogen

Seth hasn’t shared any photo evidence to let everyone know he’s okay just yet…so maybe someone should still check in on him??

