Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.41% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.41%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.41%.

The best performers of the session on the were Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co (SE:), which rose 5.94% or 2.05 points to trade at 36.55 at the close. Meanwhile, Al Hokair Group (SE:) added 5.26% or 1.30 points to end at 26.00 and Al Andalus Property Co SJSC (SE:) was up 3.68% or 1.10 points to 31.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Savola Group (SE:), which fell 4.54% or 1.95 points to trade at 41.00 at the close. Swicorp Wabel REIT (SE:) declined 3.93% or 0.34 points to end at 8.31 and Sedco Capital REIT (SE:) was down 3.87% or 0.54 points to 13.42.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 158 to 37 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 5.94% or 2.05 to 36.55. Shares in Al Andalus Property Co SJSC (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.68% or 1.10 to 31.00.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 1.77% or 1.25 to $69.31 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 1.31% or 0.95 to hit $71.46 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.35% or 6.35 to trade at $1820.45 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.01% to 4.4474, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 92.130.