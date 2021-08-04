Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.41% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
10

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.41%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the declined 0.41%.

The best performers of the session on the were Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co (SE:), which rose 5.94% or 2.05 points to trade at 36.55 at the close. Meanwhile, Al Hokair Group (SE:) added 5.26% or 1.30 points to end at 26.00 and Al Andalus Property Co SJSC (SE:) was up 3.68% or 1.10 points to 31.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Savola Group (SE:), which fell 4.54% or 1.95 points to trade at 41.00 at the close. Swicorp Wabel REIT (SE:) declined 3.93% or 0.34 points to end at 8.31 and Sedco Capital REIT (SE:) was down 3.87% or 0.54 points to 13.42.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 158 to 37 and 10 ended unchanged.

Shares in Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 5.94% or 2.05 to 36.55. Shares in Al Andalus Property Co SJSC (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.68% or 1.10 to 31.00.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 1.77% or 1.25 to $69.31 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 1.31% or 0.95 to hit $71.46 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.35% or 6.35 to trade at $1820.45 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.01% to 4.4474, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.05% at 92.130.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR