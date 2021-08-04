Rolls-Royce says in talks to sell ITP Aero to Bain-led consortium

Article content MADRID/LONDON — Britain’s Rolls-Royce is in exclusive talks with a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital on a potential sale of its Spain-based ITP Aero unit, the engine maker said on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce said there was no certainty an agreement will be reached. It issued a statement prompted by a report in a Spanish newspaper which said Bain and Spanish group Sener would pay 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion). The British engine maker wants to sell 2 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) worth of assets to help repair its balance sheet after the pandemic forced it to take on huge new debts. ITP is the biggest asset on the block.

Article content A price tag of 1.6 billion euros would beat the 1.5 billion euros at which reports have valued ITP, a turbine blade-maker, which will remain a supplier to Rolls-Royce after its sale. Spanish newspaper Expansion reported news of the ITP sale on Wednesday, citing unidentified financial sources. Should a deal materialize, it would be reassuring for shareholders keen to see the asset disposal program, started almost a year ago, make progress after only minor sales to date. “We do see risk that Rolls is running below its target in disposal proceeds, and we think this could become an increasing concern for investors,” Bank of America analysts wrote in a recent note. Expansion said both the Spanish government and authorities in the Basque region, where ITP Aero is based, looked favorably on a sale to Bain and Sener.