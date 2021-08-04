Roche Gains as Softbank Builds $5 Billion Stake By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Roche Holding (SIX:) stock was up 0.6% in Wednesday’s trading in Switzerland after Japan’s Softbank (OTC:) disclosed that it had built a stake worth $5 billion in the drugmaker.

The news cleared up a mystery over what was behind the stock’s 25% rally to record highs since May.

Softbank (T:) stock closed 1% lower today in Japan.

Bloomberg first reported the deal by SB Northstar, a Softbank unit that its founder Masayoshi Son had said would be scaled back after its name figured in some questionable deals.

Roche doesn’t make a COVID vaccine but its tests for the infection have yielded results for its topline that grew 8% in the first half of the financial year. The diagnostic business grew 51%.

The company has a few products targeted at the opportunity thrown up by COVID.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use of antibody cocktail REGEN-COV as a prophylaxis in people exposed to COVID patients. Roche and Regeneron (NASDAQ:) are collaborating on the drug.

Similarly, actemra, Roche’s drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis, has been repurposed to treat COVID patients.