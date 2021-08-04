Regulatory clarity for crypto would take 3 to 5 years, FTX CEO says By Cointelegraph

Regulatory clarity for crypto would take 3 to 5 years, FTX CEO says
Running a successful crypto business requires close attention to the cloud of regulatory changes put forth by governments. Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of prominent crypto exchange FTX, featured in a CNBC International interview to discuss his efforts on this front.
During the conversation, Bankman-Fried highlighted FTX’s efforts to stay on top of the changing regulatory landscape. As a part of this move, the entrepreneur shared his company’s drive toward applying for licenses across numerous jurisdictions. Pointing out the need to be responsive to changing regulatory landscapes, he added:
