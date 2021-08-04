Rate talk vs jobs data sends yields on wide swing

U.S. Treasury yields settled mostly higher

on Wednesday after a top Federal Reserve official’s comments on

interest rates shifted traders’ focus away from disappointing

payroll data.

The benchmark 10-year yield was up 1.1 basis

points at 1.1854% in afternoon trading. It reached a high of

1.215% in the late morning after falling to 1.127% early in the

session, its lowest level since February.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve

measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury

notes, seen as an indicator of economic

expectations, was at 100 basis points, the same as Tuesday’s

close.

The day’s highs came as Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida,

speaking at an online economic event, said he could envision a

taper in bond purchases later this year and said the U.S.

economy is on track to meet targets the central bank has set for

raising interest rates.

Clarida also said he was surprised by how much global

government bond yields have fallen, but said he does not think

the decline was driven by lower inflation

expectations.

Data from the Institute for Supply Management also beat

forecasts.

The reports set a new tone for the day, which began with

yields depressed after the Treasury Department said it is

considering reductions in issuance. Separately, U.S.

private payrolls increased far less than expected in July.

The rush of news left traders free to set their positions

off their favorite headline, said Raymond James market

strategist Ellis Phifer. Of the day’s trading, he said, “It’s

been a big push and shove.”

The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities

was -1.16% after setting a record low of -1.216%

before Clarida spoke. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate

was at 2.35%, slightly lower than on Tuesday.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically

moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up almost a

basis point at 0.1822%.

August 4 Wednesday 2:04PM New York / 1804 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000

Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000

Two-year note 99-227/256 0.1822 0.008

Three-year note 100-26/256 0.3403 0.021

Five-year note 99-194/256 0.6745 0.023

Seven-year note 100-56/256 0.9675 0.020

10-year note 104-12/256 1.1854 0.011

20-year bond 108-108/256 1.7446 -0.012

30-year bond 112-44/256 1.842 -0.009

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.50

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 0.25

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 0.00

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.25 0.00

spread

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Dan Grebler and

Leslie Adler)

