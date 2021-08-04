Rate talk vs jobs data sends yields on wide swing

Article content
U.S. Treasury yields settled mostly higher
on Wednesday after a top Federal Reserve official’s comments on
interest rates shifted traders’ focus away from disappointing
payroll data.
The benchmark 10-year yield was up 1.1 basis
points at 1.1854% in afternoon trading. It reached a high of
1.215% in the late morning after falling to 1.127% early in the
session, its lowest level since February.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve
measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury

notes, seen as an indicator of economic
expectations, was at 100 basis points, the same as Tuesday’s
close.
The day’s highs came as Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida,
speaking at an online economic event, said he could envision a
taper in bond purchases later this year and said the U.S.
economy is on track to meet targets the central bank has set for
raising interest rates.
Clarida also said he was surprised by how much global
government bond yields have fallen, but said he does not think
the decline was driven by lower inflation
expectations.
Data from the Institute for Supply Management also beat
forecasts.
The reports set a new tone for the day, which began with
yields depressed after the Treasury Department said it is

considering reductions in issuance. Separately, U.S.
private payrolls increased far less than expected in July.
The rush of news left traders free to set their positions
off their favorite headline, said Raymond James market
strategist Ellis Phifer. Of the day’s trading, he said, “It’s
been a big push and shove.”
The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities
was -1.16% after setting a record low of -1.216%
before Clarida spoke. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate
was at 2.35%, slightly lower than on Tuesday.
The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically
moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up almost a
basis point at 0.1822%.
August 4 Wednesday 2:04PM New York / 1804 GMT

Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000
Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000
Two-year note 99-227/256 0.1822 0.008
Three-year note 100-26/256 0.3403 0.021
Five-year note 99-194/256 0.6745 0.023
Seven-year note 100-56/256 0.9675 0.020
10-year note 104-12/256 1.1854 0.011
20-year bond 108-108/256 1.7446 -0.012
30-year bond 112-44/256 1.842 -0.009
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 0.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.25 0.00
spread
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Dan Grebler and
Leslie Adler)
