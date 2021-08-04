Privacy-Consensus Coin Zcash Could Move to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) By CoinQuora

Privacy-Consensus Coin Zcash Could Move to Proof-of-Stake (PoS)
- Zcash could soon move from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS).
- PoS will help Zcash become energy efficient, improve in security, and decentralization.
Zcash CEO Zooko Wilcox has announced that Zcash is planning to move from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.
According to Forbes, this is not the first time that the company attempts to change the Zcash consensus algorithm. Besides, this plan to migrate Zcash to PoS comes not less than two years.
Also, Zcash’s decision to use the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) came right after the firm community user suggested driving the Zcash Improvement Proposal (ZIP).
In addition, Wilcox further said that Zcash has now begun to rethink br…
