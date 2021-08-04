Posthaste: After a record-breaking pandemic run, get ready for stocks to ‘underwhelm’

Good Morning!

Think back to March 2020. On the 11th day of that month a global pandemic was declared. On the 12th, the S&P 500 plunged 9.5%, its biggest one-day drop since 1987, after falling into a bear market just days earlier.

Then after what some have described as the “shortest downturn in U.S. history” the market began to rally in April, rising 68% by the end of 2020.

It has been on a record-breaking run ever since.

Now some economists think the recovery from stock market pandemic lows has run its course and that the gains over the next couple of years will be much smaller than those seen over the past 12 months.

That’s the view of Capital Economics and while they don’t expect a rout is on the way, they doubt stocks will rally sharply from here.

One reason is that Capital doubts there is much room left for positive earnings surprises. It says that analysts have revised up expectations for earnings in developed markets over the past few months and now expect strong growth right into 2023.

“Given how strong these expectations now are, and with the latest GDP data suggesting we may well be close to, or even already past, ‘peak growth’ in DMs, we suspect the days of such consistent upward revisions to earnings expectations are probably behind us,” writes Capital’s market economist Thomas Mathews.

Nor are emerging markets looking any better. Demand for Chinese exports appears to easing off, and slower growth in China will hit other emerging markets, such as Latin America, because of lower demand for raw materials.

Capital also doubts stock markets will continue to get a boost from higher valuations as long-term bond yields reverse their recent falls and make their way significantly higher.

“Lower yields were, in our view, one reason why the valuation of the stock market increased so much last year,” wrote Mathews.

“What’s more, we doubt higher ‘safe asset’ yields will be offset by narrower risk premia, which already look to have recovered most of their pandemic-related losses. As a result, we forecast only small gains in most global stock market indices over the next few years.”

Citigroup strategists appear to agree.

Citi downgraded U.S. stocks to neutral from overweight today, arguing that economic recovery and possible monetary tightening are poised to trigger a surge in Treasury yields, which would make stocks, especially growth stocks, vulnerable to selloffs, Bloomberg reports.

Citi predicts flat returns for the MSCI World Index by mid-2022.

But then again, stock market bulls may have history on their side.

The S&P 500 rose for a sixth straight month in July — the longest streak since 2018. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, after similar runs in the past 50 years the average return 12 months out was 8.3%.