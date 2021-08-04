Perfect Balance Sheets Harder to Find in Asia Than in the U.S.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Asia investors following the global switch to quality stocks are not only suffering from striking underperformance but also a relative lack of candidates with the strongest balance sheets. Just two of the MSCI Asia Pacific Index’s 1,543 members have a perfect Piotroski F-Score — a financial-health assessment devised by an accounting professor to measure the overall quality of a firm’s financial position, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Professor Joseph Piotroski — now at Stanford University — based his gauge on nine fundamental signals of profitability, leverage and operating efficiency.

A further 44 members of the Asian stock benchmark score eight out of nine on the scale, indicating a firm has strong financials. Still, the U.S. market fares better with nine members of the S&P 1500 Composite Index achieving a perfect score and 61 receiving eight points. There has been a notable divergence in the risk appetite of global equity investors over the last couple of months, with those in the U.S. and Europe shifting to favoring quality names. That is yet to happen in Asia, where investors continue to bid up shares of companies with the weakest balance sheets leaving the stocks of their stronger peers lagging behind. A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. basket of Asia ex-Japan stocks with the most robust balance sheets — based on measures such as leverage and liquidity ratios — has slumped by over 11 percentage points against a cohort of weaker peers since the end of May. Conversely, the stronger U.S. basket has outperformed by over 18 percentage points and the European one by over 11 points relative to weaker counterparts.