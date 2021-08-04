People need to accept that Canada is the fourth biggest producer of oil in the world: Seamus O’Regan

Carbon Capture, the name for the process of burying CO2 emissions underground so they’re not released into the atmosphere, sounds like it would be good for the environment.

But not everyone thinks so. This week, on Down to Business, Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Natural Resources, discussed what carbon capture means for Canada’s oilsands and whether the government would consider funding a large portion of the costs of carbon capture in Alberta so the oilsands could reduce the emissions released during mining and processing of oil.

Importantly, in July, about 500 mostly environmental organizations wrote a letter to O’Regan and other federal ministers, saying that if the government were to fund such a project, it would actually make the oilsands more competitive, so more oil could be produced, which would lead to greater emissions.

O’Regan talked about how he feels about the oilsands and why he believes the carbon tax is the “most elegant solution.”

