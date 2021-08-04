Pantera, Coinbase Ventures and Sony back NFT-focused MakersPlace in $30M Series A By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
MakersPlace, a nonfungible token market dedicated to digital art, has secured $30 million in Series A financing, highlighting once again that venture funds are keen to back promising NFT plays.

The funding round will be used by MakersPlace to scale business operations and acquire additional talent as it continues to attract new users and artists to its platform.