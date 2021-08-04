Panic selling is crypto investors’ biggest mistake, new survey reveals By Cointelegraph

Based on 1,021 United States-based cryptocurrency owners’ responses, most choose to store their digital investments on crypto exchanges, with Coinbase sitting in first place at 34.7%. Wallets from Binance and Robinhood (NASDAQ:) also hold a large user base for storing crypto at approximately 25% and 26%, respectively.

The importance of storage and passwords is best known by crypto enthusiasts who know how easy it is to lose access to their digital assets. A recent survey conducted by Cryptovantage named “Coin Storage Security: A closer look at crypto storage and passwords” aimed to identify investors’ sentiment toward the safekeeping of their crypto investments.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.