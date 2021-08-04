Panic selling is crypto investors’ biggest mistake, new survey reveals By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

Panic selling is crypto investors’ biggest mistake, new survey reveals

The importance of storage and passwords is best known by crypto enthusiasts who know how easy it is to lose access to their digital assets. A recent survey conducted by Cryptovantage named “Coin Storage Security: A closer look at crypto storage and passwords” aimed to identify investors’ sentiment toward the safekeeping of their crypto investments.

Based on 1,021 United States-based cryptocurrency owners’ responses, most choose to store their digital investments on crypto exchanges, with Coinbase sitting in first place at 34.7%. Wallets from Binance and Robinhood (NASDAQ:) also hold a large user base for storing crypto at approximately 25% and 26%, respectively.