Olivia Rodrigo Responded To TikToks About Her Love Life

“You’re literally not meant to know what everyone is saying about you at all times.”
It’s not every day you go from budding young TV star to overnight music sensation, and Olivia Rodrigo knows all too well the highs and lows of that unique experience.
After releasing the song “Drivers License” and having it become a huge pop hit, the singer has been reflecting on her personal drama being thrust into the spotlight.
In a new interview with GQ, the 18-year-old admitted that it wasn’t exactly the most enjoyable experience for her.
The teen admits she no longer looks at the social media conversations about her. “I try not to look at stuff like that, to be completely honest,” she said. “I like to think that if there’s actually something that I should know about, my team would tell me.”
She continued, “It was really hard for me to watch people on TikTok and stuff that dissects my 17-year-old love life. That was really weird. But again, I think I understood the curiosity. It doesn’t affect me; it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t affect my songwriting and my life.”
She’s now cut her social media consumption down to a mere 30 minutes a day.
“It helps to not look at that shit. You’re literally not meant to know what everyone is saying about you at all times,” she said.
When it comes to dealing with the criticisms, she’s realized that she has to separate the real person from the media perception.
“Something that I learned very early on is the importance of separating person versus persona,” she explained. “When people who don’t know me are criticizing me, they’re criticizing my persona, not my person. But that’s really difficult, though, too, because my persona is being as genuine and honest as I possibly can, so it’s this weird dichotomy.”
I stan a queen who knows her boundaries! Keep on doing you, Olivia.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!