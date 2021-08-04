Olivia Rodrigo Framed A Cardi B Tweet In New Apartment

“I literally saw it and cried.”
The tweet reads, “[You’re] doing sooo good for your age. Don’t let no toxic shit get to you and don’t let nobody restrict you from your voice.”
“I honestly bawled,” Rodrigo shared. “I literally saw it and cried. I was like, ‘Thanks, Cardi. I’m not going to listen to bullshit.”
The “Good 4 U” singer noted that having her own space has been an amazing experience.
“I love living alone,” she said. “I also just don’t know how to take care of myself, though.”
“I don’t know what to buy from the grocery store or how to clean up after myself, I realized,” Rodrigo continued. “It’s been a learning experience.”
Other than that, Rodrigo has been adjusting to adulthood quite fine. In the past few months, she has turned 18, gotten her own apartment, and graduated from high school.
At this point, there’s nothing that can hold Rodrigo back. Cardi was right when she said the singer is doing “sooo good” for her age.
