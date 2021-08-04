Oil Drops for Third Day as China Battles to Quash Delta Outbreak

West Texas Intermediate edged lower to trade near $70 a barrel after sinking 4.6% over the first two days of the week. The variant has been detected in nearly half of China’s 32 provinces within just two weeks. At least 46 cities have advised residents not to travel unless it’s absolutely necessary, according to Chinese media reports.

(Bloomberg) — Oil dropped for a third straight day on concern that curbs to combat the spread of the delta coronavirus variant will hurt demand, with investors zeroing in on a fast-spreading outbreak in key importer China.

Article content

Still, support for prices came from signs of increasing tightness in the U.S. market. Crude stockpiles fell 879,000 barrels last week, while gasoline holdings dropped by 5.75 million barrels, according to people familiar with the American Petroleum Institute’s inventory data. Official numbers come later Wednesday.

After ekeing out a small gain in July, August is also proving tough for crude, although WTI remains about 45% higher year-to-date. The latest chapter in the pandemic, with delta variant frustrating efforts to contain it right across Asia, risks eroding energy consumption as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies increase output.

China tamped down its initial Covid-19 outbreak last year by imposing harsh containment measures, allowing oil demand to bounce back in 2020 and providing a vital foundation for crude’s recovery. Refiners in Asia’s largest economy are major oil importers, sourcing cargoes from around the world.

The latest outbreak has spread to Beijing despite the capital city’s stringent measures, with authorities taking steps Tuesday to ban rail passengers from 23 regions, including Zhengzhou, Nanjing, Yangzhou, Shenyang and Dalian. The financial hub of Shanghai also reported a virus case this week.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com