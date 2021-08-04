Nissan’s battery partner to spend over $450 million on new plant in Japan By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A cross-section of a completed battery for a Nissan Leaf car is seen inside the Envision battery manufacturing plant at Nissan’s Sunderland factory, Britain, July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble -/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Nissan (OTC:) Motor Co’s Chinese battery partner Envision AESC said on Wednesday it would spend 50 billion yen ($460 million) to build a new battery plant in Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture north of Tokyo.

Over the long term, Envision could invest over 100 billion yen in the plant, which would start mass production in 2024, the company said.

($1 = 109.0500 yen)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR