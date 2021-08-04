Nine Chronicles Successfully Raised $2.6M in Funds Led by Animoca Brands By CoinQuora



Nine Chronicles Successfully Raised $2.6M in Funds Led by Animoca Brands



Decentralized RPG Nine Chronicles has successfully raised $2.6 million.

The funding round was led by Animoca Brands.

Divergence Ventures, IDEO CoLab, Sfermion, and many more also joined.

Today, Planetarium announced that its decentralized RPG Nine Chronicles has successfully raised $2.6 million in a round led by Animoca Brands. This news comes ahead of Nine Chronicles’ governance token launch on (ETH).

Divergence Ventures, IDEO CoLab, Sfermion, Hypersphere Ventures, SkyVision Capital, and many others also joined the round. In addition, angels like Axie Infinity Co-founder Jeffrey Zirlin and Aave Protocol CEO Stani Kulechov also joined the round.

Moreover, these funds will be invested in hiring top talent, content development, scaling the network infrastructure, expanding to mobile, and supporting ecosystem developers.

Nine Chronicles is one among the first open-source blockchain games with its own mainnet, which is operated by the playe…

