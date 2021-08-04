Nikkei gains on positive earnings, virus worries linger

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Thursday, underpinned by upbeat earnings from Nippon Yusen , Hitachi Zozen, and Sony Group, although gains were capped by concerns about surging cases of COVID-19.

The country reported an unprecedented 14,207 jump in new cases on Tuesday, led by a record 4,166 infections for Olympics-host Tokyo.

Disappointing financial results from Ricoh also dragged the index, tumbling 11.87%.

The tech-heavy Nikkei ended the morning session 0.34% higher, narrowly outpacing a 0.26% rise in the broader Topix, as technology shares tracked a firm finish on Wall Street.