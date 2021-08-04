New Spanish bill aims to enable mortgage payments in crypto By Cointelegraph

New Spanish bill aims to enable mortgage payments in crypto
Spanish lawmakers are backing a new legal initiative to legitimize the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry by proposing a new bill on digital transformation.
The new draft bill was introduced by Spanish political party the People’s Party (PP). It aims to drive innovation in multiple industries through regulating emerging technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies like (BTC).
