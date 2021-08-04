NEON CORP. Selects Aptum to Enhance its Retail and eCommerce Platforms

NEON provides eCommerce platform build services including order fulfillment and management, customer service, marketing services, hosting and cybersecurity. The company wanted to shift to a managed cloud solution that would allow it to maintain its business growth and efficiently add new clients to its eCommerce platforms.

TORONTO — Aptum , a global hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider, today announced it has partnered with NEON CORP., a turnkey eCommerce platform and retail solutions provider, to transition its IT infrastructure to Microsoft Azure Cloud, boosting NEON’s scalability and augmenting its IT security.

Article content

The company turned to Aptum for support. Aptum assisted NEON in making the transition to Azure with its Azure Design & Build, Azure Managed Services and Aptum Managed Web Application Firewall (WAF). Aptum used its Professional Services expertise to optimize NEON’s eCommerce platforms for the Azure environment and provided enhanced security through the Managed Detection and Response solution. NEON also benefits by leveraging Aptum’s many security certifications, including enabling PCI DSS, helping the company meet its compliance and governance requirements.

“Aptum’s Managed cloud and security expertise allowed us to make a smooth transition from our hosted model to hyperscale Azure,” said Randy Laporte, Vice-President E-Commerce & Digital Marketing, NEON CORP. “We enjoy working with Aptum because they have knowledgeable experts who are able to provide technology-agnostic advice.”

“We pride ourselves on being able to adapt to meet our customers’ needs and offer tailored solutions that fit their specific requirements,” said Leigh Plumley, Aptum’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Through our managed hybrid and multi-cloud solutions and our unique Data As Infrastructure™approach, we help customers like NEON CORP. get the most value from their technology investments.”

With Aptum’s managed services, NEON CORP. was able to make a seamless switch to Azure, optimize performance and protect their eCommerce platforms. The company is now able to grow its business quickly in a highly secure environment, while improving the experience for its partners.

About NEON CORP.

NEON CORP. has been in business since ’83, when spandex and neon colours were cool for the first time. This means experience and growth… lots of growth. Propelling up-and-coming brands to the Canadian market is what they do through their retail locations and online partnerships. NEON CORP. is all about its well-built infrastructure, refined over time, from head to toe. Smooth logistics allow them to operate a multitude of stores, brand flagship stores and several complex, multi-level online e-commerce websites with great success. They have the resources and know-how to run all of these operations with precision and expertise at all levels. Strategically placed, well-managed warehouses make it easy to service Canadian customers nationwide. For more information, visit www.neoncorp.ca