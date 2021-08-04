My precious: Meet the Canadian natural gas producer that analysts are calling the ‘best-in-breed’

With its low-cost structure and diversified marketing exposure, analysts say Tourmaline is well-positioned to generate superior returns Photo by Jim Wells/Postmedia.

Article content Tourmaline Oil Corp., Canada’s largest natural gas producer, enjoyed a stunning second quarter, with net earnings soaring 1,993 per cent, compared to the same period last year, on a production increase of 47 per cent.

Article content The company has been on an acquisition spree, having completed the purchase of Black Swan Energy Ltd., and Paramount Resources Ltd.’s land assets in North Montney. Last year, the company, led by Michael Rose, made four acquisitions valued at a total of $795 million. Tourmaline, named after the semi-precious stone, has also struck a long-term agreement with Cheniere Energy Inc., one of the largest liquefied natural gas producers in the U.S., to supply 140,000 mmbtu per day of natural gas to the company’s Corpus Christi liquefaction terminal in Texas for a 15-year term starting 2023. In 2019, Tourmaline spun out its royalty business Topaz Energy Corp., named after another gemstone, which listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in a $230.5 million offering last year. Tourmaline still own just over a 50 per cent stake in Topaz.

Article content Tourmaline’s Topaz equity ownership was valued at $939.7 million in mid-July, which the company says essentially offsets its estimated 2021 year–end net debt. Enbridge beats profit estimates as oil volumes rebound LNG Canada project threatened amid cost dispute over Coastal GasLink pipeline Cenovus Energy posts 2% rise in quarterly profit With its low-cost structure and diversified marketing exposure, CIBC Capital Market analysts say Tourmaline is well-positioned to generate “superior returns” at a range of natural gas price assumptions. The company’s earnings in the first quarter were lifted on non-cash gains of $321 million, topping analyst expectations, and modestly raised its capex to $1.27 billion this year.

Article content “We continue to see the stock as a go-to name for natural gas exposure through H2/21,” according to Jamie Kubik, analyst at CIBC Capital Markets. “We believe the recent pause in the shares represents an opportunity as we move into the fall of 2021. Under recent strip pricing, we see the stock continuing to screen attractive relative to its peers.” The company’s updated five–year plan, at current prices, delivers $1.8 billion of free cash flow in 2022 and US$7 billion over the full five–year duration of the plan. “Acquisition activity is looking prescient, least of which is a +22 per cent increase in the 2022e NYMEX natural gas futures strip since its prior print, though we suspect this will be aided by the application of the Tourmaline execution machine on acquired assets and overall exceptional cost structure synergies,” said Robert Fitzmartyn. “As such, the business plan remains strong from a strategic and tactical perspective.”

Article content Tourmaline stock was trading 155 per cent higher to $33.53 per share at the end of last week, compared to the same period last year, and nearly 205 per cent higher compared to March 2020 when oil and gas stock prices began to slide. But over a five-year period, the stock has only edged up 0.15 per cent. CIBC Capital Market has a $47.50 price target for the stock with an outperform rating. National Bank analyst Dan Payne calls the company stock “best in breed,” noting that the company has “structurally gapped away from the peers, which should continue to yield outsized returns and value.” Out of 13 analysts who track the stock, 1 has a strong buy, 11 with a buy and only one hold, according to Yahoo Finance, with an average analyst price target of $42.08 per share. Is the stock too good to be true? CIBC analysts think the primary sector risks are lower commodity prices and rising industry costs.

“The company-specific risks to achieving its price target include infrastructure constraints that may limit Tourmaline’s ability to tie-in new production and changes to production deliverability assumptions (i.e., initial production rates and production declines) on Tourmaline’s undeveloped assets.“

