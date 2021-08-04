‘Muskrat off their backs’: How a string of deals to save major projects bodes well for Newfoundland’s economic prospects

New-found optimism for province facing the longest COVID-19 recovery in Canada Photo by Nalcor Energy

Article content Newfoundland and Labrador, home to Canada’s slowest post-COVID-19 economic recovery, could be in line for a better-than-expected rebound following a string of deals to save major projects.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In the span of a month, deals have been reached to save three major resource projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, which all had previously carried large risks to the province’s economic outlook. Those three deals include Suncor Energy Inc. agreeing to re-start work on the stalled Terra Nova offshore oil project, Dallas-based Cresta Fund Management’s purchase of the Come By Chance refinery and the federal government’s bailout of the troubled Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project. There are still major projects on pause and thousands of workers looking for their next gig, including at the West White Rose offshore project, which Cenovus Energy Inc. now operates after buying Husky Energy Inc. last year for $9-billion, including debt. There are also potential roadblocks to a faster-paced recovery in the form of lower workforce participation and higher provincial government debt levels, offset by federal assistance.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Despite the challenges, the three deals are now providing some optimism in the Atlantic province that was set to lag all other Canadian provinces in economic growth next year and not fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic until 2022. While details on new jobs from these projects are so far scant, economists say there’s “risk to the upside” that Newfoundland and Labrador’s economy could perform better than expected. The combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the decrease in the price of oil has been especially hard on many businesses St. John’s Board of Trade CEO AnnMarie Boudreau “The past few years have been incredibly tough on business — the combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and the decrease in the price of oil has been especially hard on many businesses across many sectors who have been forced to adjust, and in many cases cut, as a result,” St. John’s Board of Trade CEO AnnMarie Boudreau said in an emailed statement. She added that the recent string of announcements on major projects in the province are now giving residents reason for optimism.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “The investment decisions of late are future-focused and send a signal that industry and government are confident about the opportunities that exist in the province and they will fuel optimism and confidence of others throughout the local, national and international business community,” she said. Royal Bank of Canada’s most recent provincial economic forecasts expect “all but two provincial economies to fully recover in 2021” and those two that will be left behind are the most dependent on oil and gas revenues. “It will be a longer journey for Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador. Both were hit particularly hard last year by the double-whammy of the pandemic and oil price crash, creating substantial lost ground to recover.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Newfoundland’s unemployment rate jumped from 12.3 per cent in 2019 to 14.1 per cent in 2020 and, despite expectations of 4 per cent real GDP growth, the jobless rate is only expected to moderately improve to 13 per cent in 2021. RBC doesn’t expect the province to fully recover until 2023. Carrie Freestone, economist with RBC, said the recent deals in the province present a “risk to the upside” for the province’s economy. She noted, however, that construction activity at Muskrat Falls is expected to fall next year as the project is complete, and it’s unclear to what extent construction activities will pickup at Terra Nova or Come By Chance to offset that decline. Roughly 1,000 workers were laid off when work stopped on Terra Nova at the end of 2019 — a major blow in a province of just over half a million people. Suncor struck a deal with the provincial government on June 16 to re-start work on the project in exchange for financial assistance.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Photo by Suncor The Calgary-based company said in a release July 29 that the agreement is still “subject to finalized terms and approval from all parties to the agreement and is contingent upon the previously disclosed royalty and financial support” from the provincial government. The company has said it intends to make a decision on sanctioning work this fall. Similarly, the Come By Chance oil refinery in the province has been idled since March and faced the prospect of permanent closure and the loss of over 300 jobs. Reuters reported Dallas-based Cresta Partners has purchased the refinery for an undisclosed sum and intends to convert the 130,000-barrels-per-day oil refinery to produce 14,000 bpd of renewable fuels. Cresta did not respond to a request for comment on what investments it planned to make to turn the oil refinery into a sustainable fuels facility and did not indicate how many construction jobs could be associated with its investment.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The investment in the facility, however, has provided a boost to the province’s oil and gas industry. “Any viable business opportunity to continue operations is good news for the region and the province,” said Charlene Johnson, CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador Oil and Gas Industries Association (NOIA), of the refinery investment. Johnson said she was pleased a deal had been reached because “the refinery is a significant economic driver for the region and for the hundreds of employees and their families.” Given there are still few details on jobs from these major projects, it’s difficult to predict how each will affect the province’s economic outlook, real GDP growth and labour market, Conference Board of Canada director of economic forecasting Ted Mallett said.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “A lot depends on the timing of these projects. Yes, it does move the needle but Newfoundland and Labrador still has significant challenges,” Mallett said, adding that major deals struck in the last month may not translate into new jobs or new investment in the province this year. Photo by Shhewitt/commons.wikimedia Meanwhile, the province continues to struggle with the highest provincial debt load per capita in the country and lowest proportion of residents working relative to its population, Mallett said. Ottawa attempted to alleviate some of that debt burden with its bailout of the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric facility on July 27, a move which should prevent electricity bills in the province from rising to unsustainable levels and eating up more of residents’ disposable income.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We’ve landed agreements with the government of Newfoundland and Labrador that will ensure the financial sustainability of the project while protecting people from major electricity increases,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in announcing the deal. The federal commitment is worth $5.2 billion, which includes a $1 billion loan guarantee, a $1 billion investment in the transmission lines and a commitment to transfer $3.2 billion in revenues from the Hibernia offshore oil project to the provincial government. Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Anthony Furey said the federal bailout would help the province “finally get the muskrat off our back,” adding the project risked doubling household electricity costs for residents. But federal assistance for Muskrat Falls is not a financially sustainable way to encourage investment in the province, or across Canada, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. “Other provinces have boondoggle projects as well, so this sets a bad precedent for the big spending politicians across Canada,” CTF federal director Franco Terrazzao said in a statement, adding that legislation is needed to ensure the federal government isn’t “on the hook for ever provincial politician’s pipe dreams.” • Email: gmorgan@nationalpost.com | Twitter: geoffreymorgan

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.