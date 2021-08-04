Most Asian currencies muted; baht, Taiwan dollar gain

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0156 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at

0156 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 109.650 109.47 -0.16

Sing dlr 1.351 1.3508 +0.01

Taiwan dlr 27.780 27.833 +0.19

Korean won 1143.800 1143.6 -0.02

Baht 33.080 33.12 +0.12

Peso 49.770 49.76 -0.02

Rupiah 14310.000 14310 +0.00

Rupee 74.185 74.185 +0.00

Ringgit 4.224 4.22 -0.09

Yuan 6.464 6.4666 +0.04

Change so

far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 109.650 103.24 -5.85

Sing dlr 1.351 1.3209 -2.21

Taiwan dlr 27.780 28.483 +2.53

Korean won 1143.800 1086.20 -5.04

Baht 33.080 29.96 -9.43

Peso 49.770 48.01 -3.54

Rupiah 14310.000 14040 -1.89

Rupee 74.185 73.07 -1.51

Ringgit 4.224 4.0200 -4.83

Yuan 6.464 6.5283 +1.00

(Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)