Miley Cyrus On DaBaby’s Homophobic Comments

Now Miley Cyrus is weighing in.
The singer posted a statement to Instagram referring to herself as “[A] proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community” before claiming that “The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture…”
“[B]ut I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication and connection,” she continued.
“It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds.”
“There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress!” she concluded. “Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!”
In the IG caption, Cyrus also told DaBaby to “check your DMS” and said she “would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!” She also tagged @greaterthanaids as “a great resource.”
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!