Mike Novogratz blasts US officials for poor grasp of crypto industry By Cointelegraph

Mike Novogratz blasts US officials for poor grasp of crypto industry
Amid the chorus of stringent crypto regulations among several United States leaders, proponents such as Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz look to counter anti-cryptocurrency sentiments circulating in Washington.
Tweeting on Tuesday, Novogratz described crypto as the “future of our financial systems” while adding politicians and regulators ought to do their homework before devising policies to regulate the industry.
