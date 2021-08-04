MercadoLibre Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



MercadoLibre Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

MercadoLibre announced earnings per share of $1.37 on revenue of $1.70B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.2362 on revenue of $1.49B.

MercadoLibre shares are up 17.28% from the beginning of the year, still down 22.27% from its 52 week high of $2,019.88 set on January 21. They are broadly in line with the S&P 500 which is up 17.22% from the start of the year.

MercadoLibre shares gained 3.82% in after-hours trade following the report.

MercadoLibre’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on July 29, who reported EPS of $15.12 on revenue of $113.08B, compared to forecasts EPS of $12.23 on revenue of $115.42B.

Tesla had beat expectations on July 26 with second quarter EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $11.96B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.9417 on revenue of $11.51B.

