Marathon Petroleum posts first adjusted profit since pandemic on fuel demand By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Marathon Petroleum banner outside the El Paso refinery in El Paso, Texas, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez
(Reuters) – U.S. oil refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:) on Wednesday posted its first adjusted quarterly profit since the pandemic, boosted by a rebound in fuel demand.
Adjusted net earnings for the largest U.S. oil refiner stood at $437 million, or 67 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $132 million, or 20 cents per share, in the first quarter.
