Marathon Petroleum Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Marathon Petroleum announced earnings per share of $0.67 on revenue of $29.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.3869 on revenue of $20.59B.

Marathon Petroleum shares are up 35.25% from the beginning of the year, still down 13.73% from its 52 week high of $64.84 set on June 10. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 17.76% from the start of the year.

Marathon Petroleum follows other major Energy sector earnings this month

Marathon Petroleum’s report follows an earnings beat by Exxon Mobil on Friday, who reported EPS of $1.1 on revenue of $67.74B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $64.64B.

Chevron had beat expectations on Friday with second quarter EPS of $1.71 on revenue of $37.6B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.59 on revenue of $36.33B.

