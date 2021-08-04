Malaysia Prime Minister to Address Nation After Key Party Retracts Support

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said his government has the numbers needed for him to remain premier and there is no reason for him to offer to resign.

His comments Wednesday followed a meeting with the nation’s monarch and after the largest political party in the country’s ruling coalition retracted support for the embattled premier’s government.

Muhyiddin said he would prove he still had the majority through a confidence vote in parliament next month.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, president of the United Malays National Organisation, late Tuesday had again urged Muhyiddin to step down shortly after fellow party member Shamsul Anuar Nasarah resigned as energy minister.

UMNO had presented letters to the king from party lawmakers declaring they withdrew support for Muhyiddin, Ahmad Zahid said, without revealing their names. The current administration has lost its majority and Muhyiddin “must take responsibility for the failure under his leadership,” he added.

