Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory By Reuters

(Reuters) – The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking.
Here are some of the companies that have taken action following the CDC guidance.
COMPANY ACTION
Walmart (NYSE:) Inc Reinstated mask mandate for workers in U.S. counties deemed at high
risk of COVID-19 transmission and said it required corporate staff
to be vaccinated
Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) Mandated masks at most of its U.S. retail stores
Target Corp (NYSE:) Mandated masks for employees and recommended masks for all
customers in areas with a high risk of transmission
Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) Mandated employees, contractors and vendors to wear masks in all
stores, distribution centers, office locations and customers’
homes, regardless of vaccination status. Will also ask customers to
wear masks while in stores
Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc Mandated vaccinations for all employees to step into offices and
extended work-from-home policy through Oct. 18
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:) Mandated vaccinations for all employees to step into offices
Twitter Inc (NYSE:) Shut its reopened offices and paused future office reopenings
Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:) Mandated vaccinations for employees returning to office and
postponed office reopenings to February from September
Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:) Mandated vaccinations for cast and crew on all its U.S productions
Salesforce.com (NYSE:) Mandated vaccinations for employees to return to some of its
offices
Walt Disney (NYSE:) Inc Mandated mask requirements beginning July 30 for all guests while
indoors regardless of their vaccination status, and that all
salaried and non-union hourly U.S. employees working at any of its
sites be fully vaccinated
LinkedIn Corp To allow most employees to opt for full-time remote work as offices
gradually reopen
U.S. automakers General Motors Co (NYSE:), Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co and Stellantis NV to reinstate the
wearing of masks at all U.S. plants, offices and warehouses,
regardless of vaccination status
McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:) All McDonald’s customers and staff to start wearing masks again
inside its U.S. restaurants in areas with high or substantial
transmission, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) Staff and clients will not be allowed to enter the bank’s New York
offices if not fully vaccinated
Jefferies (NYSE:) Group Will allow only fully vaccinated individuals into offices and
events hosted outside offices
Uber Technologies (NYSE:) Inc Mandated full vaccination for all employees to step into office and
pushed back its back-to-office date to late October globally
Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:) Mandated full vaccination for its workforce
Gap Inc (NYSE:) Employees entering its office buildings in Bay Area,
New York, and Albuquerque hubs must show proof of vaccination
starting Sept. 7
Pfizer (NYSE:) inc All U.S. employees and contractors must get vaccinated
or participate in weekly COVID-19 testing
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:) All employees, vendors and guests will be required to
show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter company’s U.S.
buildings