Lidar Maker Cepton in Merger Talks With Growth Capital SPAC

(Bloomberg) — Automotive technology company Cepton Technologies Inc. is in discussions to go public through a reverse merger with a blank-check company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The San Jose, California-based startup is seeking to combine with Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. in a deal that is valued at about $1.5 billion including debt, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

A deal for Cepton, which makes the so-called lidar technology that tracks a vehicle’s external environment, is expected to be announced as soon as this week, the people said. A final agreement hasn’t been reached and talks could still end without one, they said.