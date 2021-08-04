Landlord group asks U.S. judge to lift new COVID-19 eviction ban By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A landlord group late Wednesday asked a U.S. judge in Washington to immediately lift a new eviction moratorium that was put in place Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), saying the new order was “unlawful”.
The Alabama Association of Realtors said the CDC issued the new order “for nakedly political reasons – to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective.”
