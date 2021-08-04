Kraft Heinz Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Kraft Heinz Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Kraft Heinz announced earnings per share of $0.78 on revenue of $6.62B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7203 on revenue of $6.55B.

Kraft Heinz shares are up 12% from the beginning of the year, still down 13.37% from its 52 week high of $44.95 set on May 24. They are under-performing the which is up 16.86% from the start of the year.

Kraft Heinz follows other major Consumer Staples sector earnings this month

Kraft Heinz’s report follows an earnings beat by Procter&Gamble on Friday, who reported EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $18.95B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.08 on revenue of $18.37B.

Nestle ADR had matched expectations on July 29 with second quarter EPS of $2.3 on revenue of $22.81B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.3 on revenue of $22.49B.

