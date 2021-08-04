Kraft Heinz beats estimates on sustained demand for snacks, packaged meals

Article content

Kraft Heinz Co beat market estimates for quarterly net sales and profit on Wednesday, as demand for snacks and packaged meals remained strong even as people started venturing out following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Packaged food makers were among the major beneficiaries of the pandemic-induced curbs in 2020 that forced people to cook more at home.

Analysts anticipate the sales boost to last as remote working trends stay largely in place, though growth is likely to slow from the unprecedented levels seen during the height of the pandemic.