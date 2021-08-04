Jennifer Aniston Responds To John Mayer Dog Collar Theory

“I’ve received a lot of questions about the dog collars.”
Jennifer Aniston has a lot of questions about the internet’s fan theories surrounding her, John Mayer, and a dog collar.
In case you don’t remember, John and Jen (try saying that quickly) dated from 2008-2009 after meeting at an Oscars party.
Fast forward to earlier this year, and John posted a TikTok that featured a certain dog. All good, right?
Some fans pointed out that the dog had quite the resemblance to Jennifer’s own dog, Lord Chesterfield…
…Especially given that the dogs’ collars seemed to look the same.
“It’s funny you should say that, because the collars are so cool,” Jen responded. “My trainer’s friend makes them — the brand is called RN Design. I’ve received a lot of questions about the dog collars.”
“What is Deuxmoi?” Jen then asked, to which the interviewer then responded, “It has posts like, ‘Famous person spotted at restaurant.'”
“What prompts the question about dog collars if I’m shown at dinner? That’s what I’d like to get to the bottom of,” Jen added.
I’d like to get to the bottom of it too, Jen.
