Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.21% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.21%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.21%.

The best performers of the session on the were Takara Holdings Inc. (T:), which rose 10.16% or 130.0 points to trade at 1410.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Z Holdings Corp (T:) added 9.78% or 55.3 points to end at 621.0 and Daikin Industries, Ltd. (T:) was up 6.31% or 1465.0 points to 24670.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nichirei Corp. (T:), which fell 12.27% or 368.0 points to trade at 2631.0 at the close. Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding (T:) declined 8.27% or 43.0 points to end at 477.0 and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (T:) was down 5.72% or 91.5 points to 1509.5.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2697 to 841 and 191 ended unchanged.

Shares in Daikin Industries, Ltd. (T:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.31% or 1465.0 to 24670.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 21.75.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 0.13% or 0.09 to $70.47 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.08% or 0.06 to hit $72.47 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.16% or 2.85 to trade at $1816.95 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.08% to 109.12, while EUR/JPY rose 0.19% to 129.56.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 91.998.