Japan considers expanding COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals

Article content TOKYO — Japan proposed on Thursday expanding emergency restrictions to eight more prefectures to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases, a cabinet minister said, as worries grow about strains on the nation’s medical system in Olympics host Tokyo and elsewhere. Coronavirus infections are surging at an unprecedented pace as new cases hit record highs in Tokyo, overshadowing the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics and fueling doubts over Prime Minister Yasuhide Suga’s handling of the pandemic.

Article content Tokyo reported a record 4,166 new cases on Wednesday while nationwide new cases topped 14,000. “New infections are rising at an unprecedently fast pace,” Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a panel of experts at which he made the new proposal. The panel was expected to sign off on the new steps before official government approval. “The situation on the ground (at hospitals) is extremely severe,” Nishimura said, noting that clusters of infections were emerging at department stores, barber and beauty shops, and cram schools, unlike in previous waves of the pandemic. Six prefectures including Olympic host city Tokyo are already under full states of emergency to last through Aug. 31 while another five are under less strict “quasi-emergency” directives. The latest proposed steps mean that more than 70% of the population will be under some restrictions.